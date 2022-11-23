How A Butterball Turkey Talk-Line Expert Makes Her Thanksgiving Turkey - Exclusive

Andrea Balitewicz calls herself a traditionalist. Over the years, she's made a lot of turkeys, but she keeps coming back to doing things the old-fashioned way. She told us, "I don't have a convection oven, but my mom does. So I like to prepare the turkey at home, and then I'll transport it to her house and cook in her oven because I feel like her oven is better. That convection oven makes such a beautiful, golden-brown turkey and seals in the juices. It's absolutely delicious. I'm traditional. We've smoked a turkey, we've grilled a turkey, but I'm a traditionalist."

She also adds an extra step to her cooking process to allow for extra time in the kitchen and easier carving. She explained, "I always plan to have my turkey out at least an hour before I want to eat. You want to let it rest 20 to 30 minutes, at least, as that allows the juices to redistribute throughout the meat. It makes it so much easier to carve. The slices are beautiful. If you [slice] it right away, when it's so hot and steamy, the meat tends to shred and fall apart."

And like most of us, she's all about those Thanksgiving leftovers, but she cautions that your leftover turkey will last only three days at most in the fridge. If you're planning on using the turkey meat later in the season, freeze it, as it should last up to a couple of months when properly stored and frozen.

Need more turkey advice this Thanksgiving? You can call the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line at 1-800-BUTTERBALL. The Talk-Line is open through December 24.