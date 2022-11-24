Trader Joe's Fans Are Raving About Its Returning Lemon Ricotta Cheese

As a consumer, one of the most frustrating things that can happen is falling in love with a product you can only get from one brand and then finding out it has been discontinued. Well, that was just the experience of shoppers who adore the Trader Joe's baked lemon ricotta cheese, a seasonal product that had customers head-over-heels last year. However, in an exciting turn of events, TJ's fan @traderjoeslist announced on Instagram that the fan favorite has made a triumphant return to stores — news that brought about tons of praise from fans.

Ricotta cheese is often praised for its flavor profile and cooking versatility. Unlike other cheeses, such as cheddar and blue cheese, ricotta is creamy and mild and can be used in both savory and sweet applications. According to the Trader Joe's website, the sweet, lemon-scented ricotta is sourced from southern Italy. The ricotta cheese curd is crafted by mixing milk, salt, and whey. It gets its unique color and flavor from a blend of lemon peel, lemon extract, and sugar, and then it's baked until the top becomes golden brown and the whole wheel takes on the texture of cheesecake. Considering one fan called it "more like a dessert" than cheese, it's no wonder fans are celebrating its return.