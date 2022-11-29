Jesse Tyler Ferguson On Food Tips And Those Modern Family Holiday Episodes - Exclusive Interview

I wanted to first off say congratulations on your second child. How does it feel to be a dad of two?

Thank you. It's great. We always discussed having two, so I'm happy that we are now through that. What I'm excited about is after each stage, I can donate the stuff that I've accumulated that I've been holding onto for two years. That's a weird thing to be excited about. I get overwhelmed by clutter, so it's nice to know that I can let go of some of these things. But it's been exciting. It's been fun.

That's wonderful. Now that the holidays are coming up, you have a newborn, and you are starring in the Broadway play "Take Me Out." What do the holidays look like for you this year?

Well, I am busier than I've ever been during the holiday season, especially coming out of this pandemic, where the last three holidays have been a little bit low-key. This is one of the first holidays that I'm going to be having a lot of family and friends coming over and truly hosting again. On top of that, [I'm] doing a Broadway show and being a new father. I tend to sometimes get overwhelmed, but I am always looking for shortcuts and ways to make my life easier when I'm hosting.

That's why I was so excited to team up with this campaign. It's all about coming together for the holidays, not letting the holidays be stressful, and spending time with loved ones. [It's] taking those moments with your loved ones and coming together for the first time in three years — for me, at least.

You are hosting, then? Good for you — so busy!

I'm flying back and forth a lot these next few months. I will be home for the holidays.