Hershey's Gingerbread Cookie Kit Kat Flavor May Only Be Sold Online This Year

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Right behind M&Ms, Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, and Hershey's Kisses, Kit Kats are one of the most popular candies in the United States, according to a YouGov survey. Ever since they first came out back in 1935, the chocolate wafer bar duos are as famous for their cocoa-coated crunch as they are for their catchy slogan, "Break me off a piece of that Kit Kat bar." While the OG Kit Kats are a classic, Hershey's has released a ton of different Kit Kat flavors over the years. There are the year-round varieties — like white chocolate and dark chocolate — and then there are the limited-edition flavors, like pumpkin pie, raspberry + creme, and even wasabi.

Just in time for the holidays, Hershey's has brought back yet another seasonal Kit Kat flavor: Gingerbread Cookie. However, you may not be able to find them in stores this year. Brand Eating reports that the eagerly awaited Gingerbread Cookie Kit Kats are only available online at the Hershey's store, where an 8.4-ounce bag retails for $6.99 (plus free shipping). It appears that you can also get them on Amazon, but only in miniature form.