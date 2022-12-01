Elf On A Shelf Has Partnered With Great American Cookies For Sweet Holiday Treats

Some view him as a friendly face who comes all the way from the North Pole to visit them and spread a little Christmas magic to their home. Others view him as that glassy-eyed snitch that's just waiting to tell the jolly Red Guy about all the bad things you may or may not have done when no one was looking. It's none other than the Elf on the Shelf.

The Elf on the Shelf is a surprisingly modern Christmas tradition, dating back to 2005 when Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell wrote "The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition" (via CNBC). The main idea behind the tradition is that the toy elf can be found in a random place in your home, watching over you and your family to see if you're being naughty or nice. At night, the elf magically flies back to Santa Claus to report what's going on and returns the next morning in another spot in your house. According to Forbes, this whimsical little elf has managed to not only spread magic to 13 million homes across the world, but has earned itself a place in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. Is this a case of good marketing or Saint Nick working his magic? Who's to say?

This holiday season, you can bring the tradition to the table, as Elf on the Shelf is partnering up with Great American Cookies to bring a very special type of Christmas cookie to your home.