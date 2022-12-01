Elf On A Shelf Has Partnered With Great American Cookies For Sweet Holiday Treats
Some view him as a friendly face who comes all the way from the North Pole to visit them and spread a little Christmas magic to their home. Others view him as that glassy-eyed snitch that's just waiting to tell the jolly Red Guy about all the bad things you may or may not have done when no one was looking. It's none other than the Elf on the Shelf.
The Elf on the Shelf is a surprisingly modern Christmas tradition, dating back to 2005 when Carol Aebersold and her daughter Chanda Bell wrote "The Elf on the Shelf: A Christmas Tradition" (via CNBC). The main idea behind the tradition is that the toy elf can be found in a random place in your home, watching over you and your family to see if you're being naughty or nice. At night, the elf magically flies back to Santa Claus to report what's going on and returns the next morning in another spot in your house. According to Forbes, this whimsical little elf has managed to not only spread magic to 13 million homes across the world, but has earned itself a place in the annual Macy's Thanksgiving Parade. Is this a case of good marketing or Saint Nick working his magic? Who's to say?
This holiday season, you can bring the tradition to the table, as Elf on the Shelf is partnering up with Great American Cookies to bring a very special type of Christmas cookie to your home.
You can order a giant Elf on the Shelf cookie for Christmas
We all know that Christmas and cookies go together like candy corn on Halloween. The Lumistella Company, owners of the Elf on the Shelf brand, have announced a collaboration with Great American Cookies to combine two holiday staples into one massive stocking stuffer.
Now through December 24, customers can order an "Elf on the Shelf Cookie Cake," a gigantic cookie of the customer's choice decorated with customizable frosting, and an impressive design featuring elves (per Globe Newswire). The collaboration began on November 24, which is known in Elf on the Shelf circles as Scout Elf Return Week, where Scout Elves begin to head to their assigned families all the way from the North Pole. What better way to welcome back your elf than with a slice of a fresh-baked slice of cookie cake? After all, if the Elf on the Shelf blog is to be believed, cookies are an elf's favorite food.
This isn't the first collaboration involving its famous cookies that Great American Cookies has done. Earlier in the year, according to Yahoo! News, the company collaborated with M&M's and sister brand Marble Slab Creamery to introduce the "Kitchen Sink Cookie," a cookie loaded with almonds, oats, cranberries, M&M's, chocolate chips, and coconut.
Of course, if you can't finish your giant cookie cake, you can leave a slice out for the Big Guy when he arrives on Christmas Eve.