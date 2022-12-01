The Exquisite 'Shallot Gold' Meal Cameron Diaz First Made For Her Husband

The secret behind Cameron Diaz's love potion "shallot gold" that she made the first time she cooked for her husband, Benji Madden, turns out to be easier than it sounds. When Diaz made that oh-so-important meal, she and Drew Barrymore had just returned from a two-day immersive cooking trip focusing on the cuisine of Northern and Southern Italy. Diaz was so inspired she had a heavily pregnant Barrymore drop her off at a supermarket so she could pick up some supplies to whip up some of what they'd learned for her new beau (per Twitter). Diaz went home and whipped up mediterranean-style lamb chops, couscous, broccoli, and sautéd zucchini. And where in that feast did she find room to fit in her secret weapon, shallot gold? She stirred it into the couscous.

Now here's how easy it is to make it. Heat a healthy portion of olive oil in the pan, drop a piece of shallot in to check if it "fizzles," if it does it's hot enough to add your chopped shallots (per The Drew Barrymore Show). You want to add a lot of shallots. In her demo, Diaz dumps out a 4-cup Pyrex worth. Now you really just want to let those bad boys cook down. Diaz recommends adding salt to help release the sugars. "It's chemistry ... it's science," Diaz says. Cook until both your shallots and your oil attain a beautiful golden brown color and you're set.