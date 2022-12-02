Pure Leaf Is Dropping A Limited Edition Iced Tea In Honor Of A New Hallmark Christmas Movie

When limited-time food and drinks start appearing on seasonal winter menus, you can usually expect peppermint. The most popular Starbucks holiday drink is the chain's peppermint mocha, and this year, Coffee Bean Tea and Leaf's seasonal menu includes plenty of peppermint.

Wondering why you usually see so much mint this time of year? After candy canes became more popular and accessible, mint became associated with the holidays, which means mint lovers have many beverages and desserts to enjoy around Christmas.

But if you want to sip on a minty drink that isn't too sweet, there's a new seasonal drink that's going to be launched soon, and this is a product that iced tea enthusiasts will want to have on their radars. In a press release, Pure Leaf announced a partnership with the Hallmark Channel. Pure Leaf is launching an iced tea to go with the upcoming Hallmark movie, "Christmas Class Reunion," which premieres on December 10.