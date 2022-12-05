Maisie Williams Opened Up About Facing Food Insecurity As A Child

It is no secret that millions of people around the world struggle with a lack of food security, which the United Nations defines as "adequate access to food in both quality and quantity." According to a 2021 report, nearly 12% of the global population struggled with "severe" food insecurity that year, meaning that on multiple occasions, they had nothing to eat and didn't know where their next meal would come from. In the U.S., "food insecurity rates are highest for single-mother households and households with incomes below the poverty line," and about 10% of the population is affected by food insecurity annually (via USDA).

Many organizations and individuals have fought to end hunger or at least bridge the gap between those with surplus food and those with insufficient resources. When Queen Elizabeth II died in England, all of the food left behind by mourners was donated to a charity effort that diverts any uneaten food. Additionally, companies like DoorDash and Too Good To Go strive to minimize wasted food so those who need it can utilize what others will not. And in other cases, a celebrity's backing helps draw attention to an anti-hunger cause — and Maisie Williams, known for playing Arya Stark in "Game of Thrones," has a vested interest in supporting one based in the United Kingdom.