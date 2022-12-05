Maisie Williams Opened Up About Facing Food Insecurity As A Child
It is no secret that millions of people around the world struggle with a lack of food security, which the United Nations defines as "adequate access to food in both quality and quantity." According to a 2021 report, nearly 12% of the global population struggled with "severe" food insecurity that year, meaning that on multiple occasions, they had nothing to eat and didn't know where their next meal would come from. In the U.S., "food insecurity rates are highest for single-mother households and households with incomes below the poverty line," and about 10% of the population is affected by food insecurity annually (via USDA).
Many organizations and individuals have fought to end hunger or at least bridge the gap between those with surplus food and those with insufficient resources. When Queen Elizabeth II died in England, all of the food left behind by mourners was donated to a charity effort that diverts any uneaten food. Additionally, companies like DoorDash and Too Good To Go strive to minimize wasted food so those who need it can utilize what others will not. And in other cases, a celebrity's backing helps draw attention to an anti-hunger cause — and Maisie Williams, known for playing Arya Stark in "Game of Thrones," has a vested interest in supporting one based in the United Kingdom.
Williams said she would have found this food charity 'helpful' as a child
In an interview with the BBC, Maisie Williams discussed her work as a representative and volunteer for The MAZI Project in Bristol, England. The program aims to provide free boxes of high-quality, seasonal food ingredients and recipes to 16 to 25 year olds who need support, such as those who have sought asylum or experienced foster care, homelessness, or domestic violence. Williams revealed the personal reason she decided to work with The MAZI Project, saying, "I didn't always live the life I live now. This is an organisation that would have been incredibly helpful for myself and my family in years gone by," implying that her family was not always sure where their food would come from.
The "Game of Thrones" star is well known for her activism and charitable work, having advocated for equality amid the #MeToo movement, climate change, refugee crises, and global access to water in partnership with WaterAid. And, according to People, The MAZI Project isn't the only mission in which Williams has a personal stake: The 25 year old also experienced bullying as a child and has worked to encourage kindness and positivity on social media.