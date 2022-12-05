Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Ice Cream Lovers' Preferred Flavor At Jeni's

If you're like nearly 70% of Americans, you likely have at least a carton of ice cream stashed away in your freezer at all times (via StudyFinds). After all, you never know when that late-night craving for a pint of Chunky Monkey will hit. While everyone has their favorite flavors of ice cream — some of the most popular in the U.S. include cookies n' cream, vanilla, and chocolate according to Food Business News — many also have their favorite brands. Right up there with Ben & Jerry's and Turkey Hill is Jeni's Ice Cream, a frozen dessert brand that began as a tiny startup by James Beard award-winning chef Jeni Britton in Columbus, Ohio in 2002 and has now expanded to grocery stores all across the country.

Jeni's offers its fresh-made ice cream in a ton of drool-worthy flavors, from Wedding Cake and Skillet Cinnamon Roll to Powdered Jelly Donut and Wildberry Lavender. But which of all the Jeni's ice cream flavors is the best of the best? Mashed polled 582 people to find out their preferences. Here's the flavor that nearly a third of customers say is number one in the line-up.