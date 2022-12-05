Pepsi Drops Recipe For Non-Lactose Pepsi Milk

Pepsi ... and milk? "Am I reading this right?" you think to yourself, reading over the headline again, thinking this may be some kind of typo. Rest assured, reader, this is far from any mistake or spelling error. We're going to be discussing pilk – a combination of Pepsi soda and a glass of milk that may soon take the place of regular milk alongside cookies this holiday season.

This blend of soda and milk may seem like some kind of joke in today's irony-poisoned internet culture, but Pepsi itself wants you to be aware that it believes pilk is a legitimate, actual drink. According to CBS News, Lindsay Lohan was even seen hawking the dairy-flavored soda in a recent Christmas commercial, presenting pilk as a delicious holiday beverage in the same manner as hot cocoa or egg nog. Even more bizarre, the concept of pilk seems to go back all the way to the 1970s (if this clip of the '70s sitcom "Laverne and Shirley" is to be believed). BuzzFeed News' review of the drink seemed to give it mixed reviews, noting that it was similar to like a "thick soda" or a weird take on the classic egg cream. It's Pepsi mixed into milk, so it's no surprise that some people may have reservations about it.

But let's say that you're willing to throw caution to the wind and try pilk for yourself. The only problem is, for whatever reason, you can't have lactose. You needn't worry — Pepsi has you covered.