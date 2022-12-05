Kristen Bell Swears By Her Family's Pickle Soup Tradition

This recipe has been handed down in actress Kristen Bell's Polish family from her mother, who got it from her own mother (per Today). Despite being a creamy soup, with five chopped dill pickles, it won't disappoint on pickle flavor. Bell shared the recipe as part of "Baking It: Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler's Celebrity Holiday Special," which will air on Monday, December 12 on NBC. You can watch Bell prepare her recipe in the special, but we'll give you the gist.

This flavorful soup starts out with sautéing the classic combo of onion, celery, and carrots (aka mirepoix) in butter or oil. While those veggies are softening, chop up your five dill pickles (yes, really that many) and add them to a crock pot along with chicken or vegetable broth, a healthy amount of dill pickle juice, frozen mixed veg (peas, carrots, and corn), and frozen cubed potatoes. Salt and pepper to taste and add a dash of sugar. Add your mirepoix and you're ready to let your crock pot do its thing for four hours.

When all those frozen veggies are nice and soft, beat together milk, sour cream, and flour in a small bowl. Stir in a splash of hot soup. Once well combined, add the mixture to the soup and stir until thoroughly mixed, being careful to keep your soup from boiling so it doesn't curdle. Garnish with fresh dill and fresh parsley if you want to go that extra mile.