King Charles Funds 800 Fridges And Freezers For Struggling Food Banks

The past few years have been a rocky road for the British Monarchy, both professionally and personally. First, there was the controversial sit-down interview that Meghan Markel and Prince Harry did with television legend Oprah (via BBC). They waxed honestly about the internal family drama sparked by Harry marrying a biracial woman. Then the family took a personal hit when Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, passed away in 2021 (via NPR). And then 2022 brought another major blow when Queen Elizabeth, the longest-reigning British monarch, passed away (via PBS). In the wake of her death, renewed conversations about the adverse history of colonization left the royals open to new critique and scrutiny from the population at large (via The Guardian).

Given the recent years of negative press, it may be that the newly crowned King Charles hopes to turn the tide around with his latest charitable action that will benefit many British families in need of food. And what exactly will a donation by the king provide? New fridges and freezers (via BBC).