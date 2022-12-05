You Could Eat And Drink In Mariah Carey's Penthouse For Just $20
If you find yourself dancing around the Christmas tree singing "All I Want For Christmas" this time of year, you're not alone. Mariah Carey is the seemingly undisputed Queen of Christmas — seriously, she's currently working on trademarking the title – and according to a video interview with GQ appearing on YouTube, she goes all out for the holiday. The singer and her family generally spend Christmas in Aspen, where they go on sleigh rides, mingle with live reindeer and Santa Claus, and she cooks large meals. While her personal plans may be no different, this year Carey has created a once-in-a-lifetime Christmas experience in New York City for lucky fans.
Per Fox 59, Carey has joined forces with Booking.com, enticing fans to head to the website on December 14 at 5 p.m. to book what's being called "Mariah's Ultimate Holiday Experience in NYC" for the extremely low price of just $20.19, a nod to the year her song "All I Want For Christmas" hit number one on the charts. Whoever books the experience first will be headed off to the Big Apple from December 16 to December 19.
Wait until you hear what's included in the package
According to Fox 59, this opulent experience will involve a myriad of incredible activities, including but not limited to flights to New York City, accommodations at The Plaza, tickets to Carey's Christmas show at Madison Square Garden, an ice skating session at Rockefeller Center, meals at some of her favorite restaurants such as Nobu and Mr. Chow, and — perhaps inciting the most excitement in fans — a visit to Carey's penthouse apartment in Tribeca where they'll be treated to a private cocktail party. The penthouse will be decorated with Christmas decorations galore, and guests will be able to visit both her Moroccan-themed interior room and her terrace, complete with a fire feature while munching on hors d'oeuvres and taking Christmas card photos (via Elle Decor).
Over on Instagram, fans are getting excited at the prospect of being the first to book this experience, including user @kylede_leon, who commented on a video of Mariah showing off her penthouse, writing, "I would die for this opportunity. Today," and @khalil.esq who chimed in, "OH WOW!! Manifesting this once in a lifetime moment!" Food Network and The Cooking Channel's @thekalenallen also shared, "Don't tease me with a good time!!!"