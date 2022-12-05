Carla Hall Doesn't Think The Chew Could Be Recreated

After Carla Hall appeared on television in Season 5 of "Top Chef," she has become a fan favorite (via Metro Weekly). Her wonderfully weird personality, impressive cooking chops, and friendly demeanor made her fun to watch as a competitor, but soon it became clear that Hall would thrive in other roles, too. She went on to become a judge for many different Food Network competition shows, like "Halloween Baking Championship," and often appears on talk shows, but perhaps her most notable stint was as one of the co-hosts of "The Chew."

This food-centered talk show aired for seven seasons, but "The Chew" was canceled by ABC in 2018, as reported by Us Weekly. Notably, in December of the previous year, co-host Mario Batali was fired in disgrace after sexual misconduct allegations against the star chef were made public. Months earlier, co-host Daphne Oz informed fans in an Instagram post that she was leaving the show. But some fans never quite got over the loss of "The Chew." There's even a petition on Change.org with more than 7,000 signatures begging ABC to bring back the program. Could it ever happen? Carla Hall recently shared what she thinks about a resurrection of the classic show, and unfortunately for die-hard fans, the outlook isn't so good.