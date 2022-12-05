The Charcuterie Chalet That's Making TikTok Rethink The Gingerbread House

More than just a TikTok trend, charcuterie chalets are all the rage this year, at least according to Better Homes & Gardens, anyway. To create one of these in-vogue structures, the site suggests using crackers or pretzels – or even a gingerbread kit (with the caveat of warning anyone who might take a bit of what lies beneath). The charcuterie chalet from Food Network's TikTok, however, looks like it actually has a plastic base that is covered with a savory spread. Adding to that base, the builder uses everything from cheese slices for roof tiles, wasabi peas and pretzel twists for trim, and cured meat slices for siding. (And, is that a mozzarella snowman? Swoon!)

In response to the creation, viewers weighed in with some thoughts and feels. One contemplative follower responded, "I'm not saying it's right. But I'm not saying it's wrong," while another viewer seemed to feel a little more at ease once they realized what was going on, "I was traumatized until I realized that wasn't gingerbread." Several viewers, on the other hand, were quick to point out that charcuterie chalets have been created by previous creators on the platform, and still others objected to the unsound positioning of the cheese roof tiles.

While this may not be the first or last we've seen of charcuterie chalets, we might just have our fingers crossed for a new creation this time next year, like say, appetizer apartments or canape condominiums.