TikTok Is Stunned By Jason Derulo's Massive Gingerbread House

The COVID-19 pandemic has wreaked havoc on our collective lives, but hasn't been all bad. Executives in the pandemic-pumped fast food chain industry could likely attest to that, as could shareholders of Zoom and Roku (via MarketWatch). At the moment, however, our focus is on multi-Billboard-charting singer-songwriter and now-TikTok-personality, Jason Derulo, who treated the pandemic as a golden opportunity. Derulo rose quickly to fame in 2009, but by 2019, his career was at a "low ebb," as Variety put it. Enter the pandemic. DUN-dun-DUN...

In the early months of the pandemic, that time when formerly traffic-choked streets in big cities all over the world were literally empty (aside from first responders), non-essential workers of all stripes stayed inside their homes and cooked and baked – and made TikToks to prove it wasn't just their imagination at work (via The Globe and Mail). That included plenty of celebrities, and among them was Derulo, who has been delighting TikTok with his skillfully-honed content (via Variety) for nearly two years now, especially since he began celebrating each TikTok follower milestone by baking something completely, adorably outrageous.

Recently, in celebration of 50 million followers, Derulo put together one heck of a gingerbread house.