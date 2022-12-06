Trader Joe's Put A Twist On Its 2022 Holiday Jingle Jangle
By now, we all know that countless Trader Joe's food items have cult followings, from Candy Cane Joe-Joe's all the way to cookie butter. Needless to say, Trader Joe's fans get especially excited this time of year, when the chain breaks out its holiday snacks.
One such holiday snack is the Jingle Jangle. Per the Trader Joe's website, Jingle Jangle is a festive assortment of chocolate-covered pretzels, popcorn, cookie pieces, and mini candies. Over the years, Trader Joe's has launched a few similar products, such as a spring version of Jingle Jangle called Springle Jangle and a Jingle Jangle ice cream (via Trader Joe's Fan).
For the 2022 holiday season, Trader Joe's has brought back the Jingle Jangle once again, but with a special twist -– pun intended. As you might expect, Instagram went absolutely nuts over the product announcement, and Trader Joe's post received more than 32k likes in just three days. So what exactly is this new version of Jingle Jangle?
Instagram crumbles over Trader Joe's 2022 Jingle Jangle mix
Even though Trader Joe's regular Jingle Jangle mix is already extremely popular, the chain decided to kick things up a notch this holiday season with a new Jingle Jangle twist. Per Trader Joe's Instagram post, the newest member of the Jingle Jangle family is Jingle Jangle Pretzel Twists. Seriously, how many times can we say Jingle Jangle?
In the post's caption, Trader Joe's says, "We've taken crunchy, oversized pretzels, bathed them in a smooth peanut butter coating, then topped them with crushed Joe-Joe's cookies, and colorful, candy-coated chocolate gems." Each box contains six pretzels.
While a few Instagram users did note that their Jingle Jangle Pretzel Twists "smelled and tasted old," most reviews were positive. One person commented, "These are soooo much better than the Jingle Jangle." Another wrote, "I bought these for a girls night and then ate them all before said girls night." Others begged Trader Joe's to carry this particular treat all year long. The positive response isn't just on Instagram: A reviewer at Club Trader Joe's called the product an "absolutely wonderful deconstructed version of the Jingle Jangle" and awarded it an 8 out of 10. If you're looking for a new snack option for the holidays, it may be worth picking up a box to see if these pretzels are worth the hype.