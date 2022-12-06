Trader Joe's Put A Twist On Its 2022 Holiday Jingle Jangle

By now, we all know that countless Trader Joe's food items have cult followings, from Candy Cane Joe-Joe's all the way to cookie butter. Needless to say, Trader Joe's fans get especially excited this time of year, when the chain breaks out its holiday snacks.

One such holiday snack is the Jingle Jangle. Per the Trader Joe's website, Jingle Jangle is a festive assortment of chocolate-covered pretzels, popcorn, cookie pieces, and mini candies. Over the years, Trader Joe's has launched a few similar products, such as a spring version of Jingle Jangle called Springle Jangle and a Jingle Jangle ice cream (via Trader Joe's Fan).

For the 2022 holiday season, Trader Joe's has brought back the Jingle Jangle once again, but with a special twist -– pun intended. As you might expect, Instagram went absolutely nuts over the product announcement, and Trader Joe's post received more than 32k likes in just three days. So what exactly is this new version of Jingle Jangle?