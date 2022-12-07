How Jesse Tyler Ferguson Really Feels About The Espresso Martini Trend - Exclusive

Jesse Tyler Ferguson loves to fill his holiday guest bar with espresso martinis. The Broadway star told Mashed, "I personally like darker cocktails for the winter and lighter cocktails for the summer. That's my visual go-to. I love an Old Fashioned in the winter, I love the espresso martini, but absolutely — any of these could be had any time of the year." The sitcom actor mentioned that he enjoys the coffee-flavored cocktail at dinner for a quick pick-me-up.

"It's a nice nightcap to keep me up a little longer and hanging out with my friends instead of wanting to go to bed," Ferguson explained. Wine has a reputation for making people tired, so we definitely understand why a delicious espresso martini is his drink of choice instead. It's also one of his go-tos for entertaining; in fact, to make preparing for holiday parties easier, Ferguson suggests you make Absolut Kahlúa espresso martinis ahead of time as a batched cocktail and let guests customize them during the event. With such an easy, sophisticated drink option available — whether you're throwing a party or not — it sounds like the espresso martini trend is here to stay.

