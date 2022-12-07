Pittsburgh McDonald's Are Being Accused Of Violating Child Labor Laws

When you first read the headline, you may be wondering what McDonald's and the violation of child labor laws have to do with each other. Was McDonald's using little kids to clean the Playplace jungle gyms to save a couple bucks? Were they having second and third-graders flip hamburgers in exchange for free Happy Meals? While these ideas may be amusing, they aren't at all what we mean. Instead, it's more about how long underage employees are allowed to work and how certain McDonald's in the Pittsburgh area tried to skirt around these rules.

According to The Washington Post, 13 McDonald's operated by Waynesburg-based Santonastasso Enterprises have been accused of allowing over 100 underage employees between the ages of 14 and 15 to work more than the legal hours set for them. For example, the United States Department of Labor clearly states that underage employees are not allowed to work more than 18 hours a week on school weeks, and investigators from that same department are alleging these McDonald's locations have violated said rule. The Washington Post also reported that, in addition to having young employees work far beyond the legally-permitted hours, some were allowed to bypass safety laws and operate equipment such as fryers without safety equipment.

But how did the accused Santonastasso Enterprises react to these shocking allegations? Even more shocking is the claim that these Pittsburgh McDonald's locations aren't the only ones to have come under fire for disregarding labor laws.