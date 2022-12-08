Walmart's CEO Claims Prices Could Increase Because Of Theft

Shoplifting is a natural part of running a business, unfortunately. Retailers know this and account for shrinkage in their planning and security measures (via Shopify). However, an increase in shoplifting at big box stores is threatening one retailer's pricing for customers.

Walmart has been tight-lipped about the exact dollar amount lost to theft, but CEO Doug McMillon did admit in an interview with CNBC that, "it's higher than what it has historically been." Walmart's competitor, Target, has seen about a 50% increase in shoplifting leading to upwards of $400 million in losses just this fiscal year. While it is true that opportunistic theft from individuals and employees alike continues to be a problem, the bulk of shoplifting losses is coming from organized retail crime, per CNBC. These groups systematically steal and resell the products they have taken. If effective changes are not made, McMillon warns of higher prices and store closures.

The consequences for consumers are already becoming obvious. A report from Los Angeles Times found that Walmart stores in the metropolitan area had actually partitioned small areas of the pharmacy and cosmetic sections. In order to purchase these items, customers had to pay a specific cashier before exiting the designated area to continue their shopping in the rest of the store. Other items, such as men's underwear, were locked behind plexiglass, and customers had to wait for a store associate to allow them access to the case (per LA Times).