The Unexpected Measures Grocery Stores Are Taking To Prevent Crime

CBS Philly warned that the closure of a Starbucks last week over safety concerns could mark the start of a Center City business exodus. Located in the heart of Philadelphia — across the street from Jefferson University Hospital, walking distance from the city's most bustling neighborhoods, and close to tourist destinations — the coffee house's closure was like a "punch in the gut" for locals. Regardless of whether other businesses in downtown Philadelphia follow suit, it is clear the underlying issues have plagued a variety of different establishments in cities across the country.

For one thing, by the end of July, Starbucks will close a total of 16 stores in response to workers' concerns for their safety amid incidents involving drug use and other disruptions, per CNN. Many are (or were) similarly situated in high-traffic areas of major cities like Los Angeles and Washington, DC. Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reports the casual restaurant chain Noodles & Co has had to train employees to handle incidents like drug use in its bathrooms, while one of the biggest American supermarket chains, Kroger, cited organized theft as a factor that has been pressuring its profit margins.

More broadly, survey data show the rise in violent crime that began with the onset of the pandemic has caused 44% of adult respondents to feel more afraid going out in public. Amid these challenges, businesses including grocery stores have taken steps to protect their customers and employees.