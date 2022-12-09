Nothing Bundt Cakes Brings Back Its Peppermint Chocolate Chip For The Holidays

"Seinfeld" fans may recall the season seven episode "The Rye" in which George Costanza (Jason Alexander) and his parents, Frank and Estelle (Jerry Stiller and Estelle Harris), have dinner with his fiance and her folks at their house (via IMDb). The evening is nothing short of awkward and, to top it off, the hosts fail to offer any cake to their guests following the meal, which George's parents express an issue with on the drive home.

"Who doesn't serve cake after a meal? What kind of people? Would it kill them to put out a pound cake? Something!" Frank says (via Seinfeld Scripts). In response, George tries to argue that it isn't that much of a problem — though his mother strongly disagrees. "It is a big deal. You're supposed to serve cake after a meal. I'm sorry. It's impolite," she retorts.

Though fictional, the scene does beg the question: Is it rude to not offer cake to your guests after a meal? Per Etiquette Scholar, dessert is an essential course at a formal dinner party, though if you're keeping the evening casual it seems the choice is up to you. Still it may be best practice to have a yummy treat on hand if you happen to be hosting a dinner party this holiday season, lest you be labelled impolite. If you're looking for a festive way to cap off your meal, Nothing Bundt Cakes' returning peppermint chocolate chip-flavored goodies may be just the thing.