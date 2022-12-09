Wolfgang Puck Is Gushing Over His Newborn Grandson

Wolfgang Puck has enjoyed many reasons to celebrate over the course of his life. The Michelin star-winning chef has received the James Beard Lifetime Achievement Award, has been inducted into the Culinary Hall of Fame, and has his very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame (per California Museum). He is a successful restaurateur and one of the most recognizable faces in the realm of celebrity chefs. Puck's high-profile status has enabled him to rub elbows with some of Hollywood's elite. TV Guide reveals that he has sat down to chat with Ellen DeGeneres, Stephen Colbert, and Jay Leno and has made appearances on "CSI," "Frasier," and "The Simpsons." According to his website, he's penned a myriad of cookbooks, launched a successful line of cookware, and runs a catering company.

His personal life appears to be going well also. Puck is the father of four sons, including Byron, Puck's right-hand man at his restaurants Merois and Ospero. Beaming with pride over his son's culinary success, Puck says he longs for his company to stay in the hands of his children. He shared with Los Angeles Magazine that his dream is "to look down from Heaven and say, 'Oh my God, the kids are doing much better than I did.'" And now, the chef has another reason to celebrate: He's become a granddad for the very first time.