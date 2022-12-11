Instagram Is In Total Awe Of These Decorative Trees Made Out Of Food

If you follow any lifestyle or food accounts on social media, you're likely aware of the current trend that is aesthetically pleasing eats. Whether it's a gorgeous charcuterie board, an over-the-top cupcake, or a cocktail worthy of Pinterest, how something looks can be as important as it is how it actually tastes. But leave it to Martha Stewart to really go the extra mile in terms of edible aesthetics. The cookbook author and magazine founder recently shared a slideshow of photos of trees made of food on her Instagram — and fans were understandably impressed.

What's the story behind these food-themed trees? They aren't something new or something that Martha dreamt up. Rather, it turns out they have a deep-rooted history — and are a longstanding tradition in French cuisine. Here's what you need to know about the edible towers also known as croquembouches. The word means "crack in the mouth" in French and, according to MasterClass, is a traditional French wedding cake that consists of a tower of cream puffs held together by a caramel coating. It was invented in the 1800s by a French chef named Marie-Antoine Carême and remains popular today.