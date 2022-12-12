Nadiya Hussain Said Comedian Alan Carr Could Be The Next GBBO Host

British reality hit "The Great British Bake Off," just waltzed through its thirteenth season, ending only last month in November, per Independent. Who would have thought watching twelve home bakers from across the U.K. scrabble through complicated bakes in a tent would be the makings of a hit? Part of what makes the show a success is the charming peak of English countryside we get through that tent and the ideal English country cottage decor in the tent, and the million and one warm fuzzy moments you get between the contestants, per BBC.

While we live for the judges' critiques, the hosts do a lot to set the tone of the show. According to BBC, we can thank original hosts Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins for the now-beloved tone of camaraderie that the show is so famous for. The story goes that Perkins and Giedroyc refused to keep performing when the producers tried to manufacture high-stakes drama by getting an early cast member to cry with some underhanded manipulations and poking at a sore spot. Though now we mostly rely on the hosts to crack good-natured jokes, they're still key to keeping that signature GBBO spirit. Now the show is in search of a new host, and winner Nadiya Hussain recently spoke about who she thinks it could be (via YouTube).