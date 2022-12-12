Instagram Is Gushing Over Buddy Valastro's Family Pic At Rockefeller Center
If there's one thing Instagram loves, it's a sneak peek into the personal lives of celebrities. Pretty much every interaction between Bobby Flay and his daughter, Sophie, rakes in the likes, and fans on Instagram rained hearts on Alex Guarnaschelli's sweet throwback pic with her daughter; those are just a few examples of many. It's like these little glimpses into the stars' real lives make fans feel closer to them, and the result is often a wave of love from internet users who feel like they really know their favorite celebs.
Buddy Valastro of "Cake Boss" fame has been in the spotlight for better and worse. On the "worse" end, Valastro has had his share of legal troubles in the past — he was arrested for drunk driving in 2014 — but it seems like he's put that behind him. Since the incident, he recovered professionally and has gone on to star in shows like "Buddy vs. Duff" and "Buddy vs. Christmas." With Christmas approaching, the internet received the latest glimpse of a different side of the star that people have gotten to know over the years: Valastro the family man. He recently posted a picture to his Instagram that featured a wholesome scene, and his fans on social media couldn't get enough. Valastro proudly showed himself surrounded by relatives at a true holiday landmark: Rockefeller Center in New York City.
Fans loved the family pic
Even if you've never been to New York City, chances are you're familiar with Rockefeller Center. The television show "30 Rock" was named for the famous skyscraper at 30 Rockefeller Plaza (via NY Post), and every year at Rockefeller Center there's an ice skating rink, a huge Christmas tree (featured in "Home Alone 2: Lost In New York," and star of its own live stream), and tons of holiday decorations and lights that dazzle visitors from around the country and world. Buddy Valastro visited the landmark with his wife and some of his kids and shared the photos on Instagram. His daughter Sofia was absent from the photo, and his two older sons were standing next to smiling young women who weren't tagged. Valastro's wife Lisa and youngest son Carlo completed the cozy picture.
Fans on Instagram seemed to love seeing Valastro and his family together. "No place does it better than Christmas in New York," said one. "Aww, the Valastro family," gushed another. Still another fan stopped by to comment, "You have such a beautiful family! I admire you so much ..." What's next for Valastro and his family this Christmas? Well, if his other Instagram posts are anything to go by, it looks like he and at least a couple of his kids will be staying busy during the holidays by doing — what else? — a lot of baking.