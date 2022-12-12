Instagram Is Gushing Over Buddy Valastro's Family Pic At Rockefeller Center

If there's one thing Instagram loves, it's a sneak peek into the personal lives of celebrities. Pretty much every interaction between Bobby Flay and his daughter, Sophie, rakes in the likes, and fans on Instagram rained hearts on Alex Guarnaschelli's sweet throwback pic with her daughter; those are just a few examples of many. It's like these little glimpses into the stars' real lives make fans feel closer to them, and the result is often a wave of love from internet users who feel like they really know their favorite celebs.

Buddy Valastro of "Cake Boss" fame has been in the spotlight for better and worse. On the "worse" end, Valastro has had his share of legal troubles in the past — he was arrested for drunk driving in 2014 — but it seems like he's put that behind him. Since the incident, he recovered professionally and has gone on to star in shows like "Buddy vs. Duff" and "Buddy vs. Christmas." With Christmas approaching, the internet received the latest glimpse of a different side of the star that people have gotten to know over the years: Valastro the family man. He recently posted a picture to his Instagram that featured a wholesome scene, and his fans on social media couldn't get enough. Valastro proudly showed himself surrounded by relatives at a true holiday landmark: Rockefeller Center in New York City.