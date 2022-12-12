The Ferrero Group Just Took Over Halo Top And Blue Bunny

If The Ferrero Group name sounds familiar, it's for good reason. There are seemingly more candy brands operating under The Ferrero Group's umbrella than there are gold foil-wrapped chocolates in a holiday gift-sized package of Ferrero Rocher candies. The Luxembourg-based company owns the brands Nerds, Trolli, Sweet-tarts, and Black Forest in the U.S. They also own Nutella, Kinder, Tic Tac, and the previously mentioned Ferrero Rocher, along with several other well-known candy brands (think Butterfinger and Keebler).

In a press release, Giovanni Ferrero, the Ferrero Group's executive chairman, said that the merger was, "bringing together ice cream experts and confectionary champions." The deal is expected to close next year, so it may be a while before you see any changes, should there be any.

But that got us thinking: could we soon see a literal merger of confectionaries and ice creams thanks to this business deal? Imagine if Blue Bunny had a Nutella-flavored ice cream, or if Bomb Pops were filled with Nerds. Sounds pretty tasty, right? The merger also gives the Wells Enterprises brands the backing needed to improve their existing products, according to Food Dive, which pointed out such things happening in the past with other Ferrero Group acquisitions.

Only time will tell what the future holds for The Ferrero Group and Wells Enterprises, but the companies assure fans that there are "many exciting opportunities ahead."