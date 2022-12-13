Aldi Dropped A DIY Snowman Cookie That Has Fans Excited

People resent many things about this time of year, from the cold to the darkness to the stormy weather. But no one can deny that there are plenty of iconic and unparalleled winter activities out there. Whether you like ice skating, skiing, sledding, or building snowmen, there are so many ways to find joy during the most wonderful time of the year. Even families and friends in warmer climates can partake in the festive fun by watching holiday movies, baking cookies, and decorating trees.

The only thing better than these activities? Eating foods and treats inspired by winter fun. If you don't want to devour the elaborate gingerbread house you made with your family, you can pick up DoorDash and Carlo's Bakery's Gingerbread Cake instead. While decorating your Christmas tree, you can indulge in some festive Walker's shortbread shaped like pine trees, Santa Claus, and stars (via Food Network). Following an "Elf" watch party, you can sample the Buddy The Elf Spaghetti Meal, which you can purchase through HelloFresh. Lastly, after partaking in a "build a snowman" competition with friends, you can continue the festivities indoors with Aldi's DIY Melting Snowman Cookies.