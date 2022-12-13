Dunkin' Teams Up With Grubhub For 12 Days Of Freebies
There are so many things to love about December, from the snowfall to the holidays. But one of the best parts about this last month of the year? It's the season of giving. Whether you are buying gifts for loved ones, volunteering at your local soup kitchen, or donating to a cause close to your heart, there are so many ways to spread the love this time of year.
To keep the random acts of kindness coming, many restaurants and fast-food chains are also giving their loyal customers something to celebrate. The Oreo and McDonald's collab is giving away 2,500 limited edition cookies, while the chain is also dropping prices on burgers, nuggets, and more through December. According to Brand Eating, Pizza Hut's Triple Treat Box has also returned for the holiday season, which includes two medium pizzas with one topping of your choice, five breadsticks, and 10 Cinnabon Mini Rolls.
But not to be outdone, Grubhub and Dunkin' are collaborating on perhaps the biggest grand gesture of them all. Customers are being granted not one, not two, but 12 days of deals and discounts (via Dunkin').
Dunkin' is truly the gift that keeps on giving this holiday season
Dunkin' is paying tribute to the classic holiday tune "The Twelve Days of Christmas" in the best way it knows how. According to a Dunkin' press release, this coffee and donut chain will start its 12-day sequence of festivities on December 13 by gifting customers with a complimentary hot or iced coffee worth up to $5. The next four days also revolve around complimentary food and beverages, including free hash browns (capped at $1.89), refreshers (capped at $6), snacks and sides (capped at $6), and donuts and bakery items (capped at $6), on December 14, 15, 16, and 17, respectively.
Some other "deal of the day" highlights include "$5 off $15 purchases" on December 18 and 23 and the grand finale: 25 free donut holes on Christmas Eve. Who needs an advent calendar when you have Dunkin'?
To take advantage of these deals, you must use the Grubhub app and purchase your order between the hours of 2 p.m. and closing time. Customers will get the "deal of the day" for free after spending $15 and will not have to pay a delivery fee.
Wondering what else to purchase at this Massachusetts-based chain? If you're looking to get into the holiday spirit, you can indulge in one of its seasonal goodies, which includes the Holiday Blend Coffee, Toasted White Chocolate Latte, and Peppermint Mocha (via Pure Wow).