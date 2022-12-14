Cracker Barrel's Heat N' Serve Meals Are Back For The Holidays
With the holiday season in full swing, you might be thinking about hosting friends and family over for a feast. But if you want to eliminate some dinner prep time and focus on time with your loved ones, ordering a meal makes getting dinner on the table easy. More and more Americans are ordering from restaurants for at least part of their holiday meals, as reported by Restaurant Business Online. Data from the National Restaurant Association found that about half of Americans will be eating their holiday meal in a restaurant, while the other half will be ordering to-go. One example of a big chain providing all the fixings for a holiday dinner is Cracker Barrel.
In a press release, the country cuisine chain announced that the restaurant will offer Holiday Heat n' Serve Meals this season, and it takes no more than three hours for everything to be warmed and ready to eat. And they're ready just in time for the holidays.
Here's what's included in Cracker Barrel's Holiday Heat n' Serve Meals
According to a press release, Cracker Barrel customers can choose between prime rib or ham as part of its Holiday Heat n' Serve Meals. The meals can be preordered and picked up from December 21 to 28. The Prime Rib Heat n' Serve Family Dinner includes prime rib with horseradish, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet yeast rolls, and the choice of two sides. This option serves four to six people. The Holiday Ham Heat n' Serve Feast serves up to 10 guests, and comes sugar-cured ham, cornbread dressing, roasted gravy, cranberry relish, macaroni n' cheese, sweet yeast rolls, two sides of your choice, apple streusel pie, and pecan pie.
If that's a little too much for the dinner table, there's also a small version of the ham dinner that feeds four to six people, which only includes one side and does not come with pies. When it comes to Heat n' Serve meals, there's a huge benefit for customers. Even if you're ordering for a large crowd, there's always a chance of holiday leftovers. If you opt for the ham feast, here are some delicious ways to use up a leftover Christmas ham.