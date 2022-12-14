Cracker Barrel's Heat N' Serve Meals Are Back For The Holidays

With the holiday season in full swing, you might be thinking about hosting friends and family over for a feast. But if you want to eliminate some dinner prep time and focus on time with your loved ones, ordering a meal makes getting dinner on the table easy. More and more Americans are ordering from restaurants for at least part of their holiday meals, as reported by Restaurant Business Online. Data from the National Restaurant Association found that about half of Americans will be eating their holiday meal in a restaurant, while the other half will be ordering to-go. One example of a big chain providing all the fixings for a holiday dinner is Cracker Barrel.

In a press release, the country cuisine chain announced that the restaurant will offer Holiday Heat n' Serve Meals this season, and it takes no more than three hours for everything to be warmed and ready to eat. And they're ready just in time for the holidays.