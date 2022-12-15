Coca-Cola Combined Music And Recycling With Its 'Recycled Records' Campaign

The Coca-Cola Company switched certain soft drinks to have clear plastic bottles so they could more easily be recycled and repurposed into new products more than just once, per a company announcement. Colored plastics typically aren't repurposed as many times because the pigments diminish the quality of future products. Clear bottles, meanwhile, can repeat their life cycle multiple times and help "drive a circular economy for plastic."

Though Sprite, Seagram's, and Fresca have been sporting their new look for a few months now, Coca-Cola just announced a special musical collaboration commemorating the big change. According to another press release from the company, Coca-Cola's new "Recycled Records" is a seven-track album made using samples of various sounds recorded during the plastic bottle recycling process. Record producers Mark Ronson and Madlib sampled everything from beeps on a forklift to ambient conveyor belt sounds, then mixed, chopped, and looped them into original beats. In addition to listening to Ronson and Madlib's musical creations online, fans can also use the same samples to create their own songs using an interactive audio player.

While Coca-Cola likely hopes the collaboration will draw attention to its reduced manufacturing of brand-new bottles, environmentalists say the transition from green to clear plastics is not enough to dramatically lessen the effects of climate change. Recycling Partnership chief innovation officer Sarah Dearman told NPR that most consumers will not recycle the bottles, based on Americans' track records, and the best solution would be for Coke to create refillable bottles that are returned to the company and reused.