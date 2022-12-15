Trader Joe's Fans Are Raving About Its New Gluten Free Cheese Snack Bites

Trader Joe's seems to have snacking down to a science. Whether it's sweet treats or savory delights you're craving, TJ's aims to provide something to satisfy your appetite. According to the grocery chain's website, about 13 new products are on display for the season. While the shelves get stocked with holiday favorites, one new item has year-round appeal.

Trader Joes' Gluten Free Super Seedy Cheese Snack Bites hit shelves this week, according to a post by Instagram account @TraderJoesList. These bite-size snacks feature baked parmesan cheese studded with puffed quinoa and whole peppercorns. The packaging recommends them not only as a cracker-like snack, but also as a crunchy element to crumble over a salad or add to a sandwich. The post indicated that these cheese snacks are both aromatic and tasty. "When you open the bag you get wafted with a very smelly breeze," the caption said, alluding to the parmesan fragrance.

The new item appears to be a mashup between two successful product categories for Trader Joe's: cheesy snacks and gluten-free items. Fans get excited about the chain's oven-baked cheese bites, and they also like the Everything But the Gluten Norwegian crispbread. Based on reactions to this newest release, customers are jazzed about the super seedy snacks as well.