Is Trader Joe's Open On Christmas Day 2022?

Preparing for all the food that is about to overtake your holiday table can be a lot of work. From finding special-enough recipes to making enough for company and all the steps in between, getting all the bells and whistles ready for the perfect holiday meal is a daunting task. Of course, one of the scariest possibilities for any host is not managing to buy everything they need before the grocery stores close for Christmas celebrations. Nothing is worse than missing that one key ingredient for a show-stopping Christmas ham or last-minute plate of holiday cookies.

Most of the pros, including the Pioneer Woman, say that prepping as much food as you can ahead of the holidays is the smartest thing you can do as a host, which also decreases the likelihood that you'll forget any ingredients before it's too late. But between all the gifts, seasonal treats, and regular ol' groceries we're all buying during the holiday season, it can be easy to get sidetracked and forget the important items on the shelves. While there will be some grocery stores open on the big day, like Albertsons and Wawa, per statements provided to Tasting Table, a lot of customer favorites will be closed. If you're counting on Trader Joe's being open on Christmas Day in case you drop the ball while food prepping, here's what you need to know.