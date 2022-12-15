Is Trader Joe's Open On Christmas Day 2022?
Preparing for all the food that is about to overtake your holiday table can be a lot of work. From finding special-enough recipes to making enough for company and all the steps in between, getting all the bells and whistles ready for the perfect holiday meal is a daunting task. Of course, one of the scariest possibilities for any host is not managing to buy everything they need before the grocery stores close for Christmas celebrations. Nothing is worse than missing that one key ingredient for a show-stopping Christmas ham or last-minute plate of holiday cookies.
Most of the pros, including the Pioneer Woman, say that prepping as much food as you can ahead of the holidays is the smartest thing you can do as a host, which also decreases the likelihood that you'll forget any ingredients before it's too late. But between all the gifts, seasonal treats, and regular ol' groceries we're all buying during the holiday season, it can be easy to get sidetracked and forget the important items on the shelves. While there will be some grocery stores open on the big day, like Albertsons and Wawa, per statements provided to Tasting Table, a lot of customer favorites will be closed. If you're counting on Trader Joe's being open on Christmas Day in case you drop the ball while food prepping, here's what you need to know.
You may not like the answer
While you may have some last-minute errands to run on Christmas Day, Trader Joe's will not be the place you can run them. This year, the grocery store will be closed on Christmas Day and open for limited hours only on Christmas Eve (until 5 p.m.), reads the website. This means that for TJ's regulars, all holiday shopping must be done before then, whether you're hoping to grab the chain's new organic Italian pastas as a gift or a box of the 2022 twist on Jingle Jangle to keep your guests happy until dinnertime.
Trader Joe's is certainly not alone in its decision to close for Christmas Day. Aldi and Costco are also giving employees time off to celebrate with friends and family, along with several other major chains. Since mostly convenience stores such as 7-Eleven, CVS, and Rite-Aid will be open on the big day, per Country Living, it will be best to buy any fresh, big-ticket items in advance. However, Trader Joe's will return to its regular hours on December 26 — good news for anyone who celebrates Christmas a day late or simply wants to keep the festivities going.