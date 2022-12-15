Cat Cora's Tear-Jerking Tribute To Stephen 'tWitch' Boss
The following article includes mention of suicide.
You may not think of "Iron Chef" Cat Cora and "So You Think You Can Dance" judge Stephen "tWitch" Boss crossing paths, certainly not in the kitchen. But in early 2022, Cora traded in her chef's jacket for a pair of dancing shoes when she signed on as a contestant on Fox's show "The Real Dirty Dancing," which followed eight competitors as they vied to be the best at replicating moves from the movie "Dirty Dancing."
Boss served as the host of the show (via Fox 7 Austin), sharing with Fox 5 Atlanta his admiration for Cora and the rest of the contestants from the show. "Everybody is stepping up to the plate. I just couldn't be more proud of the cast," Boss said. He shared additional excitement in an interview with News 7 Miami, stating, "You're probably gonna see me jumping up and down and screaming quite a bit because ... I love to watch people dance. I really do, and I love to watch people succeed at something they set their minds to as far as a challenge goes, and they all did that."
Cora clearly took Boss' words of encouragement to heart, as she and partner Corbin Bleu won the show. In September, it was clear the pair were still friends, as Cora attended Boss' birthday party, sharing pics on Instagram captioning them, "I always have the Time Of My Life with you [Boss]."
Cat Cora shared her grief over tWitch's passing
Sadly, Cat Cora's Instagram took a different tone yesterday following the death of Stephen "tWitch" Boss (via CNN). "Today we lost a pure ray of light and kindness. My heart breaks, there really are no words that could do justice to the man he was. The talent. The charisma. The sweetest soul. I am forever grateful for the friendship and joy Stephen brought me," Cora wrote, including a few pics and videos of the pair, and adding that she will cherish the memories they made on "The Real Dirty Dancing."
Cora's followers took to the comments to share their own tributes to Boss, such as one person who wrote, in part, "I never got a chance to meet that man but boy it was a pleasure to watch him dance and dj ... this broke my heart." Jennifer Grey, who starred in the original "Dirty Dancing," commented with three red broken heart emojis, while fellow chef Tiffani Faison shared her condolences, writing, "Sending you love."
If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing 988 or by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255).