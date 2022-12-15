Cat Cora's Tear-Jerking Tribute To Stephen 'tWitch' Boss

The following article includes mention of suicide.

You may not think of "Iron Chef" Cat Cora and "So You Think You Can Dance" judge Stephen "tWitch" Boss crossing paths, certainly not in the kitchen. But in early 2022, Cora traded in her chef's jacket for a pair of dancing shoes when she signed on as a contestant on Fox's show "The Real Dirty Dancing," which followed eight competitors as they vied to be the best at replicating moves from the movie "Dirty Dancing."

Boss served as the host of the show (via Fox 7 Austin), sharing with Fox 5 Atlanta his admiration for Cora and the rest of the contestants from the show. "Everybody is stepping up to the plate. I just couldn't be more proud of the cast," Boss said. He shared additional excitement in an interview with News 7 Miami, stating, "You're probably gonna see me jumping up and down and screaming quite a bit because ... I love to watch people dance. I really do, and I love to watch people succeed at something they set their minds to as far as a challenge goes, and they all did that."

Cora clearly took Boss' words of encouragement to heart, as she and partner Corbin Bleu won the show. In September, it was clear the pair were still friends, as Cora attended Boss' birthday party, sharing pics on Instagram captioning them, "I always have the Time Of My Life with you [Boss]."