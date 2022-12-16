The Longest Starbucks Strike In History Is Underway

When Starbucks employees began to unionize in the winter of 2021, it granted them the right to strike as they see fit. And strike they have been, one of note occurring at the end of November when 2,000 Starbucks employees went on a one-day strike across dozens of stores (per The New York Times). Those participating were hoping to negotiate for increased pay and sick leave benefits, as well as speak out against the company's "anti-union tactics like firings and store closings." According to protesters, benefits were only getting better in stores that hadn't unionized, and union-supporting employees were being fired at a rapid rate.

Union-related strikes at Starbucks began well into the pandemic, when the first Starbucks store to unionize did so in December of 2021. The unrest brewed at a time of strained relations between employers and employees all over the country. As New Mexico-based law partner Nicholas Hart told Forbes, the pandemic made essential workers realize that "every job matters the same. It doesn't matter whether that's an hourly worker at Starbucks or a white-collar worker in an office." This sentiment has fueled Starbucks' workers fight for better working conditions, and it's inspired a current strike that will be the longest in the coffee chain's history.