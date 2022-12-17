NSYNC's Riff On The Chili's Baby Back Ribs Jingle Is The Most '90s Thing You'll See

When you think of boy bands that dominated the '90s and early 2000s, some that likely come to mind include Backstreet Boys, 98 Degrees, New Kids on the Block, and of course, NSYNC. The five-piece group consisting of Justin Timberlake, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, Joey Fatone, and JC Chasez made their debut in 1995, per AllMusic, with hits like "Tearin' Up My Heart," "I Want You Back," "Bye Bye Bye," "It's Gonna Be Me," and "Pop," just to name a few.

To this very day, the 2000 studio album "No Strings Attached" is one of the top 22 albums in history to sell a million copies in its first week, per Insider. NSYNC was undoubtedly a pop culture phenomenon that still transcends generations. The boys did, however, have one gig in particular that even their most hardcore fanbase may have forgotten about. A mere two decades ago, NSYNC starred in a TV commercial to promote arguably one of the most popular Chili's menu items of all time — or at least one with an extremely memorable jingle: Chili's Baby Back Ribs.