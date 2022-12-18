Subway's Most Ordered Sandwich Of 2022 Was The All-American Club

Subway Series features four lineups: cheesesteaks, Italianos, chicken, and clubs. Some were divided over the new menu at first, but it seems like many people enjoyed it. "I think the menu turned out much better than I thought it would, and it actually gets customers to get add-ons that most people don't bother with (like the double cheese on the cheesesteaks), so that's a plus," Redditor @Mirrororor, who works at a Subway, opined.

According to the company's Instagram post, the All-American Club was the best-selling Subway Series sandwich with a 24.7% order rate in 2022. The Subway Club ranked second at 21.4% and the Supreme Meats ranked third at 12.3%. According to Subway's website, an All-American Club consists of oven-roasted turkey breast, hickory-smoked bacon, Black Forest ham, tomato, red onion, lettuce, mayo, Italian bread, and American cheese. It clocks in at 450 calories for a 6-inch sub and 900 for a normal footlong. A Footlong Pro is filled with twice the meat and provides 1350 calories.

As for its taste, YouTuber Johnny Clyde declared that the sub was "knocking it out of the park," praising Subway's new bacon and oven-roasted turkey as tastier than the previous versions. He described dipping the sandwich in the chain's parmesan sauce as a "game-changer." YouTuber JKMCraveTV ordered a footlong with extra meat and replaced the bacon with roast beef. He gave the sub a solid nine out of 10 and enjoyed how meaty it was.