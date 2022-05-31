How Subway Wants To 'Refresh' Its Customer Experience

Its slogan may not be "Have It Your Way," but the sandwich chain Subway markets itself around two key concepts — freshness and customer control. Anyone can customize their own sandwich at Subway, from the meats to the vegetables to even the bread. While you'd expect that customers being able to build their own sandwiches would be a good business model in a world where consumers demand variety, it seems that Subway has taken a few blows to its popularity in recent times.

The two most notable scandals in Subway's history have included the unfortunate revelations of a former spokesman and accusations of "fake tuna." Jared Fogle, Subway's infamous spokesman, was sentenced to 15 years in prison back in 2015 on charges of illicit activities involving children (via New York Times). In 2021, accusations flew that Subway's tuna wasn't "real tuna", but instead a blend of various ingredients designed to resemble tuna (via The Washington Post). While Subway fought hard against these claims, asserting their tuna was nothing but real tuna, the accusations certainly didn't paint Subway's "Eat Fresh" slogan as an honest testament to the food's quality.

Subway, perhaps in part of the accusations of fake tuna, began its "Eat Fresh, Refresh" campaign in late 2021 (via QSR Magazine). This constituted a massive overhaul to the menu, as well as set the foundation for "revamping" the customer experience.