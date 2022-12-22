Hefty's Snack Scarf Has Pockets To Store Your Favorite Foods

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Do you love your Snuggie, but wish it had pockets so you didn't have to reach for the popcorn bowl? Well, at long last, Hefty has you covered. The brand has designed a scarf that's basically a giant wearable doggy bag. In fact, it's two wearable doggy bags, as there's an enormous pocket on each end of the scarf. While the scarf was designed to make sneaking leftovers like your mom's frosted sugar cookies from holiday gatherings a synch, it has almost endless uses.

Take this little guy to the movies and say "goodbye" to $5 candy. Bring it along to your next potluck to ensure you take home leftovers that you actually liked. Take it along for a family outing, and you've got snacks for the kiddos ready to go. Almost anywhere there's going to be food (or where you'd like there to be food), this little guy can brighten your day.