Salt Bae Has Been Banned From The US Open Cup Final In Light Of His World Cup Behavior

Salt Bae, professionally known as Nusret Gökçe, will not be permitted at the U.S. Open Cup final in light of his behavior at the World Cup, per Daily Mail. Salt Bae, a chef who rose to prominence after a meme of him sprinkling salt thrilled the internet in 2017, was seen after the World Cup final handling the trophy, which is prohibited by anybody who isn't a winner, a head of state, or on FIFA's list (via The Sporting News). But simply holding the trophy wasn't what landed Gökçe in hot waters. According to Fox Sports, Salt Bae also kissed the trophy, raised it over his head like a champion, pretended to sprinkle salt on it, and at one point even ripped it from Lisandro Martínez' hands.

After the incident, a FIFA spokesperson said to Mail Online: "Following a review, FIFA has been establishing how individuals gained undue access to the pitch after the closing ceremony at Lusail stadium on 18 December. The appropriate internal action will be taken." Now, Gökçe is receiving further punishment with his barring from the U.S. Open Cup final.