Andrew Zimmern Had A Powerful Defense For The 13th Season Of GBBO
Suppose you're into comfort food such as lasagna, macaroni and cheese, and pizza. In that case, you're probably also a fan of "The Great British Bake Off," a baking competition that's so warm and good-spirited that it could also be called the TV equivalent of comfort food. Known as "The Great British Baking Show" in the U.S., the wholesome show has just wrapped up its 13th season, which wasn't received as well as the previous seasons. As usual, in Season 13, the judges were once again Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, while the show was hosted by regulars Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.
Recently, Lucas announced on Twitter that he'd be leaving the show. And no one can blame him, especially after some pretty scathing reviews for Season 13. The Independent said that GBBO is like the monarchy, and it needs to adapt to modern times in order to "retain its appeal." The review also mentions how Lucas is just not funny anymore, while Fielding is too chirpy. On the other hand, The Guardian criticized the latest season because it got too mean, and there's not that much actual baking. That reviewer wondered whether GBBO lost its charm once and for all.
But those are not the only negative reviews for GBBO's Season 13. However, one celebrity chef took to Twitter to defend the show from all the criticism.
Andrew Zimmern says not to blame the judges, but the producers
American TV personality, author, and chef Andrew Zimmern is probably most famous for being the creator and host of "Bizarre Foods," which promotes "tolerance and understanding through food" (via Andrew Zimmern). With that in mind, it's no wonder that Zimmern took to Twitter to defend "The Great British Bake Off" from criticism. Among other things, Season 13 of GBBO was under fire for its Mexican cuisine week episode filled with inappropriate jokes, the contestants had to cook lots of savory stuff such as tacos and spring rolls, and the finale was disappointing for reviewers and fans alike.
Zimmern wrote on Twitter, "GBB fans should know something this writer failed to mention when he savages the judges for the 2022 season finale challenge. It's the producers, not the judges who make those rules." The chef refers to Eater's very negative review of the finale, in which the bakers made veggie pies, small sandwiches, and a small dessert cake (per Vulture).
Eater's review focused on blaming the judges for the unsatisfactory finale, but luckily, Zimmern explained that it's actually Love Productions we should all be angry at. His fans were quick to comment, with one person saying, "that is a critical and vital clarifications viewing audiences need to grasp." And if Season 14 also proves to be a failure, fans may shift their blame elsewhere.