Andrew Zimmern Had A Powerful Defense For The 13th Season Of GBBO

Suppose you're into comfort food such as lasagna, macaroni and cheese, and pizza. In that case, you're probably also a fan of "The Great British Bake Off," a baking competition that's so warm and good-spirited that it could also be called the TV equivalent of comfort food. Known as "The Great British Baking Show" in the U.S., the wholesome show has just wrapped up its 13th season, which wasn't received as well as the previous seasons. As usual, in Season 13, the judges were once again Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood, while the show was hosted by regulars Noel Fielding and Matt Lucas.

Recently, Lucas announced on Twitter that he'd be leaving the show. And no one can blame him, especially after some pretty scathing reviews for Season 13. The Independent said that GBBO is like the monarchy, and it needs to adapt to modern times in order to "retain its appeal." The review also mentions how Lucas is just not funny anymore, while Fielding is too chirpy. On the other hand, The Guardian criticized the latest season because it got too mean, and there's not that much actual baking. That reviewer wondered whether GBBO lost its charm once and for all.

But those are not the only negative reviews for GBBO's Season 13. However, one celebrity chef took to Twitter to defend the show from all the criticism.