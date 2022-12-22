Dunkin' Just Dropped A New Brown Butter Toffee Latte

During the coldest months of the year, everyone is searching for ways to remain warm and cozy. Thankfully, there are many cold remedies that you can turn to during frosty and frigid days, including cuddling under a blanket, sitting in front of the fire, and layering on bulky sweaters and jackets. But when the weather drops, one of the best ways to warm your mind, body, and soul is by wrapping your hands around a piping hot beverage.

Whether you are in the mood for tea, hot chocolate, mulled wine, or hard cider, there are so many delicious seasonal beverages geared specifically toward this time of year (if you are looking for something boozy, here are some hot alcoholic drinks to keep you warm all winter).

While you can always whip up a warm cup at home, it can also be fun to treat yourself to a little something when you are out on the town. When it comes to holiday drinks, Starbucks' options are bountiful — customers can choose between a Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulee Latte, and a Toasted White Hot Chocolate, among other things (per the company's menu). Dunkin' is also offering a bevy of festive drinks perfect for the holidays, with a delicious new addition.