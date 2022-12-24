Leftovers Can Actually Be A Reason For Entertaining

Leftovers are usually a problem for many people, but they're a bigger problem during the holidays when there seem to be multiple gatherings full of food but limited refrigerator space. There are many ways to use up leftovers, from freezing them to bringing them to work for lunch -– just don't be that person who warms up fish in the communal microwave! An idea suggested by Choose to Reuse in Hennepin County, Minnesota, involves swapping leftovers with a group of friends for a change, saying the swap is "a useful crowdsourcing hobby" that can bring some variety to dinnertimes.

Leftovers can be a boon, though, when you have a free evening and need to think of something for dinner. Some people are satisfied with just warming up whatever is leftover; they don't mind three nights in a row of a full plate of Thanksgiving food. Others quickly grow bored of the repetition and come up with super creative ways to use up their leftovers, like a Thanksgiving leftovers pizza. A quick Google search for your specific leftover, like leftover rotisserie chicken or leftover mashed potatoes, can give you a shot of much-needed enthusiasm for dinner instead of saying "macaroni and cheese, again?" to your partner or roommate.