One Simple Trick Will Get You A Vegetarian Sandwich At Chick-Fil-A

When you think of Chick-fil-A, you likely think of, well, chicken. After all, the fast food chain is best known for its crispy chicken nuggets and iconic chicken sandwiches, which Chick-fil-A sells some 400,000 of every single day (via Salvaggio's Deli). You can even get chicken on a biscuit in the morning. In fact, its slogan also goes as "Eat mor chikin." Because of its meaty menu, it's not exactly the first place a vegetarian would think to go. However, for plant-based eaters — or those who are just trying to cut back on their meat intake — the good news is that the chain has a few vegetarian options available.

Some of the popular meat-free menu items include the coveted Chick-fil-A waffle fries, kale crunch side dish, or the line-up of salads like the Cobb salad or the Spicy Southwest salad. However, there's another vegetarian Chick-fil-A order that you may not be familiar with. And no, it isn't a salad.