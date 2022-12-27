An Under $2 Craves Menu Just Dropped At Sonic

Sonic has been fairly committed to affordability this year, as it announces another new low-budget deal — its second since August. According to The Fast Food Post, the two for $5 menu announced in August was updated in November, and allows patrons to select from a grilled cheese burger, a regular Fritos chili cheese wrap, and a small jumbo popcorn chicken. The promotion is touted as a way to aid indecisive people in their decision-making process, according to one Sonic commercial.

Even with these deals, Sonic isn't exactly known for its low prices. Its menu doesn't undercut its competitors by much, and consumers pay nearly the same on average as a trip to McDonald's or Burger King, per Insider. It's higher prices could be due to ingredients, like using humanely raised meat and eggs. But with inflation driving up food costs this year, everyone can use a good deal. Now, the chain is offering some menu items for less than $2 as part of its under $2 craves menu.