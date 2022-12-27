An Under $2 Craves Menu Just Dropped At Sonic
Sonic has been fairly committed to affordability this year, as it announces another new low-budget deal — its second since August. According to The Fast Food Post, the two for $5 menu announced in August was updated in November, and allows patrons to select from a grilled cheese burger, a regular Fritos chili cheese wrap, and a small jumbo popcorn chicken. The promotion is touted as a way to aid indecisive people in their decision-making process, according to one Sonic commercial.
Even with these deals, Sonic isn't exactly known for its low prices. Its menu doesn't undercut its competitors by much, and consumers pay nearly the same on average as a trip to McDonald's or Burger King, per Insider. It's higher prices could be due to ingredients, like using humanely raised meat and eggs. But with inflation driving up food costs this year, everyone can use a good deal. Now, the chain is offering some menu items for less than $2 as part of its under $2 craves menu.
Sonic's new deal includes 2 food items and 2 sweets
If you have a couple spare dollars, you have enough to indulge in Sonic's new under $2 craves menu. Per its website, the menu includes a Jr. Cheeseburger with ketchup, mustard, pickles and cheese, an Oreo Cookie and chocolate sweet mini sundae, a Snickers Bars and caramel sweet mini sundae, and a Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wrap with chili and shredded cheddar cheese.
One Reddit user shared the deal online, prompting a lot of excitement from Sonic fans about the options and low prices. "This makes me so happy they are adding cheaper options. Hope it stays on the menu," one person wrote. Another person was simply excited that the Fritos Chili Cheese Jr. Wraps made the discounted menu. Since the promotion will only be available for a limited time, you may need to plan a trip to Sonic soon to take advantage of the deal. And for even more deals, you can always break out the Sonic mobile app for Happy Hour deals.