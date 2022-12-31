Where To Eat For The Best Rooftop View At Universal Studios
Movie buffs, magic lovers, and fans of theme parks everywhere flock to Orlando's Universal Studios for an immersive adventure that can't be beat. Whether you spend your trip making waves at Volcano Bay, casting spells at the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, or riding rollercoasters 'til your head spins, you're guaranteed to work up an appetite after a day full of fun. Out of all the delicious spots to grab a meal while exploring Universal Studios, there's one that offers both good food and impressive views of all three sprawling theme parks. This way the magic doesn't have to stop at dinner.
Sitting atop Universal's Aventura Hotel, this stylish, open-air bar and grill places you 17 stories above the world, with the Orlando skyline stretching far into the distance. Time it well, and you could be sipping on a classic cocktail right as the colors of sunset start to emerge. We get it — nothing beats downing a tasty Butterbeer while you fill up on fresh fish and chips in Diagon Alley, but a visit to the park's first rooftop restaurant might just leave you with a new favorite feasting nook.
Enjoy savory meals and 360 views at Bar 17 Bistro
Universal's Bar 17 Bistro is where you're headed, and after you've gazed out at the incredible panoramic views to your heart's content, take a gander at the menu. Full of unique cocktails and mocktails, a great selection of wine and draft beer, and inspired dishes to enjoy with friends, there's sure to be something for everyone to love. There are a number of classic menu options like juicy burgers and fresh salads, but there is also an array of international choices to sink your teeth into.
Frequent traveler to Universal Studios Megan DuBois shared her favorite order from Bar 17 Bistro. "With my drink, I love to get the three bao buns ($18), which come with a choice of Mongolian beef, roasted mushroom and veggies, or pork belly," (via Insider). The eatery's signature bao buns are one of the main draws of its menu, which you can savor after first devouring the cheese board from the appetizer menu. Pair your meal with a refreshing cocktail like a fruity sangria or the whiskey-based Volcano View.
The relaxed vibes of its sleek lounge, complete with tunes spun by a live DJ on the weekend, provide visitors with the comfort and ambiance needed to unwind from a jam-packed day at Universal Studios or for a charming date night while watching the fireworks. A heavenly view needs an equally heavenly meal, so why not kick back and enjoy the experience on your next trip to Orlando?