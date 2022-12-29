Andrew Zimmern Calls Out The Worst Food Moments Of 2022

We've reached that time of year when everyone's reflecting on their triumphs and planning their resolutions for the new year. Well, maybe not everyone. Some of us are sitting here, scrolling back in time on the internet, and shaking our heads at all the wild things that conspired in 2022.

As it turns out, "Bizarre Foods" host Andrew Zimmern may just be a member of that second group. To be fair, Zimmern's website calls out fermented shark, deep-fried tarantulas, and grub skewers as being among the strangest things he's eaten, so the guy has definitely seen enough to know what's what.

All that said, Zimmern recently took to TikTok to share what he deems "the worst food moments of 2022." We know that cloud bread, charcuterie boards, and pasta chips had TikTok obsessed, but did any of us stop to wonder what actual chefs thought of these foods? Well, regardless, Zimmern has shared his thoughts, and they're spicy.