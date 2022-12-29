A Waffle House Chair Throw Has Twitter Shaking

Restaurant work isn't easy, especially when dealing with hateful customers. Per 9 News, a survey conducted by the Shop, Distributive, and Allied Employees Association revealed that 87% of restaurant employees have suffered customer abuse — an overwhelming and shocking figure. Most of the time, the abuse comes in the form of insults and passive-aggressive comments, but there have also been times when consumers have threatened, or even gone through with, violent acts. Also revealed during the survey, one worker was subjected to an alarming threat due to something quite minute. "A customer threatened to kill my family and myself if I didn't remake his cheeseburger because the first one was apparently too cold," they said.

One such instance proved that issues like these are nowhere near a thing of the past. A Waffle House worker was met with physical abuse from an unruly customer (via Twitter). Understandably, the internet had a lot to say after seeing the footage.