General Mills Is Starting 2023 Right With 2 New Cereals
Did you start your day off with a milky bowl of breakfast cereal? If you just said "yes," you're in good company. According to Statista, cold breakfast cereals were enjoyed by 283.39 million U.S. citizens in 2020, alone. That's a lot of cereal. And, according to their website, General Mills has been satisfying America's early morning hunger pangs since the introduction of the Wheatie in 1926.
Since then, the brand has developed an impressive selection of cereals including Chex, Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Fiber One, to name a few. The company's Honey Nut Cheerios was, in fact, the number one cereal in 2019, with Americans forking out 481 million dollars for the oaty "O" bearing the Buzz Bee mascot (via Statista). A list of the nation's best-selling cereals compiled by Kiplinger in 2018 showed that General Mills' products had secured the first, second, and fifth position in the top five (Cheerios, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, respectively). General Mills has clearly won the hearts and stomachs of cereal fans across America.
If you count yourself among this cereal manufacturer's biggest fans, you'll be pleased to know that they will be starting off the New Year with two new offerings.
These new offerings feature a campfire fav and lightning bolts
General Mills' ever-expanding lineup is going to see the addition of two new cereals. Yes, according to Food Business News, Lucky Charms S'mores and a new Hot Wheels Cereal will hit store shelves in January. The outlet reveals that the nod to Hot Wheels race cars will feature corn puffs with a fruity taste and colorful marshmallows featuring hotrod symbols like a "lightning bolt, flame, and stars." You will even get to create a Hot Wheels town using the quartet of different box designs.
Cerealously calls the Lucky Charms new cereal a "Golden Grahams x Chocolate Lucky Charms mashup." This is echoed by the Food Business News description, saying it will contain pieces of graham and chocolate cereal, interspersed with traditional Lucky Charms marshmallows.
Whether you're a toy car aficionado, a fan of campfire s'mores, or simply love trying new cereals, you may want to keep your eyes peeled for these novel offerings. Or not. That's completely your call.