General Mills Is Starting 2023 Right With 2 New Cereals

Did you start your day off with a milky bowl of breakfast cereal? If you just said "yes," you're in good company. According to Statista, cold breakfast cereals were enjoyed by 283.39 million U.S. citizens in 2020, alone. That's a lot of cereal. And, according to their website, General Mills has been satisfying America's early morning hunger pangs since the introduction of the Wheatie in 1926.

Since then, the brand has developed an impressive selection of cereals including Chex, Cheerios, Lucky Charms, Cinnamon Toast Crunch, and Fiber One, to name a few. The company's Honey Nut Cheerios was, in fact, the number one cereal in 2019, with Americans forking out 481 million dollars for the oaty "O" bearing the Buzz Bee mascot (via Statista). A list of the nation's best-selling cereals compiled by Kiplinger in 2018 showed that General Mills' products had secured the first, second, and fifth position in the top five (Cheerios, Honey Nut Cheerios, and Cinnamon Toast Crunch, respectively). General Mills has clearly won the hearts and stomachs of cereal fans across America.

If you count yourself among this cereal manufacturer's biggest fans, you'll be pleased to know that they will be starting off the New Year with two new offerings.