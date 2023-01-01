Fuyu Vs. Hachiya Persimmons: The Crucial Flavor Difference

Persimmons are beautiful brightly colored fruits that ripen in the late fall and winter (via Serious Eats). The rich consistency and delicate sweet palate, not to mention the warm orange hue, make persimmons a great harbinger of fall in Asia, if not yet in the U.S. (per Eater). However, these appealing (though underappreciated) fruits have much to offer us.

For one, these juicy little babies are loaded with nutrients. One small persimmon packs several of your daily vitamin and mineral needs, including 55% vitamin A, 30% manganese, and 22% vitamin C, as well as 6 grams of fiber (per Healthline). Additionally, they're a good source of riboflavin (B2), thiamin (B1), folate, phosphorus, and magnesium, and contain a number of other vitamins and minerals in smaller amounts.

However, these brightly colored nutrient powerhouses don't all ripen the same way or at the same speed. While you may not need to know everything about persimmons, you'll want to learn a little more about their nuances before you go to the supermarket to stock up.